Don’t let Tom Hanks’ MLK Netflix original movie posters fool you

HITC demolishes Tom Hanks’ MLK Netflix Original Movie Posters

There are some actors that audiences will argue are a cut above the rest and a list of them wouldn’t feel complete without a tip of the hat to America’s sweetheart Tom Hanks. The 66-year old actor has been in such classic movies as Saving Private Ryan Castaway and The Green Mile. More recently, he impressed with Elvis and Asteroid City. Fans will no doubt be intrigued to learn what he’s doing next at all times, and some were surprised to see posters emerge on social media depicting him in a role they would never have imagined him in. However, don’t let the Tom Hanks MLK Netflix original movie posters fool you.

Tom Hanks MLK Netflix original movie posters explained

A poster claims that Tom Hanks will play Martin Luther King Jr. in a Netflix Original movie entitled MLK. King was one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement and was murdered in 1968. Tom Hanks has yet to sign on for any project involving the American Baptist pastor.

Wolfshead Online posted a satirical article earlier in 2023 alleging that Steven Spielberg would be helming the movie, but the article wasn’t intended to be taken seriously and was written as a joke.

The fake poster is still being used to trick some people, as one tweet already has 38.9k “likes”. It is important to reiterate that there are no projects in development called MLK with Tom Hanks.

For those who do wish to watch a movie about MLK, on the other hand, then it’s worth recommending Selma, which stars David Oyelowo as the activist who embarks upon a march against discrimination from Selma to Montgomery.

‘Please tell me this is a joke’

Several people have responded with mixed feelings. “Is Tom Hanks really playing MLK in a movie?” one uncertainly asked on Twitter. “Please tell me this is a joke.”

Another similarly brought into it: “Out of all the actors in the world, Netflix cast TOM HANKS to be MLK… TOM F***ING HANKS. Martin Luther King is rolling over in his grave.”

One also joked that the poster “looks like Will Smith playing Tom Hanks playing MLK.”

While the majority of reactions are in on the joke, it’s clear that some have taken the mock-up poster seriously.

“I didn’t complain when Idris Elba portrayed a Scandinavian god (amazingly), so why should I be upset about Tom Hanks as MLK?” somebody tweeted in argument. “This is acting. “We can be who we want. I’d love to see a black actress playing Queen Victoria or Joan of Arc.”

Tom Hanks: 10 movies that you might not know.

Needless to say, you won’t be seeing Tom as MLK on your screens, but you can check him out in these gems that deserve to be seen by more audiences:

Have a great time!