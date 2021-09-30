Donny Van de Beek Fuming After Left On The Bench For Manchester United’s Champion League Clash

The Red Devils secured their first win of the Champions League season after beating Villarreal 2-1 at Old Trafford last night.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his record 178th appearance in this competition and he won with a dramatic 95th-minute winner.

Although Spain outplayed United, the Spanish side was denied numerous times by David De Gea. It wasn’t all smiles at Theatre of Dreams. Donny Van de Beek was caught on cameras leaving seething with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Van de Beek, again ignored by the Norwegian gaffer, failed to get off the bench when Fred was preferred.

He didn’t hide his anger when his teammates held him back in the dugout before he began throwing his chewing gum onto the ground next to Solskjaer.

Hans-Joachim Watzke of Borussia Dortmund has denied claims that Erling Haaland (Utd) will need to go next summer.

He told Sport1: “It has not yet been decided whether he will really leave in the summer. We’ll just have a look.”

“I heard someone say: “They have to sell Haaland because they are listed on the stock exchange.” This is all bulls***. The decision whether someone is sold at our company is made by the management and only by the management.”

But should he depart, the Bundesliga side could make a move to bring Anthony Martial to Signal Iduna Park.