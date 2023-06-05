Donnie Wahlberg, star of Blue Bloods, showed Amy Carlson unconditional kindness after her exit

Danny Reagan may be known as a man of action and a tough guy, but the actor who plays Detective “Blue Bloods” on the show is more likable, particularly when it’s about how he views his cast members. While his love for Amy Carlson is undeniable, he’s also shown appreciation in the previous for other cast members. Jennifer Esposito portrayed Danny Reagan’s partner Detective Jackie Curatola on the show for several seasons. Wahlberg only has good things to say about her as a friend, ally, and actor. He also lucked with another of his partner’s in the battle against crime. A touching moment was captured in a video. Instagram shoutout to Marisa Ramirez, the actress that plays detective Maria Baez, Wahlberg wrote, “Onscreen and off — I could not ask for a more incredible, trustworthy and absolutely hilarious friend/partner.”

Wahlberg sees more in Danny Reagan and his partners than just colleagues. It’s more real than people think that the Reagan family relationship seen onscreen. “We are a true family. Donnie Wahlberg, in a recent interview stated that Bridget Moynahan “is like my sister” and is “my confidante”. We are very close friends. Will Estes has a great acting career; he is my brother. Tom Selleck, of course is our father.

It’s no secret that the “Blue Bloods”, actor has a strong bond with all of his co-stars. If anyone is wondering, it’s not just something written in a script.