Donnie Wahlberg Is Optimistic About Blue Bloods’ Future Despite Recent Pay Cut

According to those who believe it takes an entire village to create a TV program, it will take a number of communities to support a particular show. It’s good to know that the efforts made by fans of Danny Reagan have been noticed. Donnie Wahlberg has in the past commended the show’s viewers for their dedication and said that the success of the “Blue Bloods”, was due to luck and the love of the fans.

Wahlberg is not a fan of taking such devotion for granted. He addressed the fans at one time and brilliantly summarized his thoughts. Although he could not make guarantees for the future of “Blue Bloods,” he promised to continue supporting those fans. “I can, however, promise to keep working my ass off to show you how incredibly thankful I am for this most wonderful opportunity to be welcomed into your homes — with my TV family — each week, to be part of your lives, and to have you as part of mine,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a heartfelt speech after completing production on Season 13.

As long as “Blue Bloods'” fans continue to support the show, Wahlberg is likely to keep playing Danny Reagan indefinitely.