Donald Trump says Melania Trump “just doesn’t give a damn” as the donations reach $4M

In an interview conducted this week, former President Donald Trump praised his wife Melania in praise.

Trump made the comments on Roger Stone’s show when he was 77 years old. WABC radio program.

“She’s a terrific person. She is a beautiful woman. Trump said to Stone, “As you know she made an incredible amount of money as a successful model.” In a very low key way, Melania doesn’t really care. Her attitude is amazing. She has a great heart but takes everything as it is and she just seems to be a confident, happy person. She doesn’t need things like some people, they’re always pushing themselves out there – she’s the opposite.”

Melania, who is a former press assistant and now “Deputy Director of Communications for Save America and 45th President Donald J. Trump,” according to her Twitter bio, has yet again refused to attend the arraignment where Margo Martin was there in place of Melania. According to her bio on Twitter, she is a former assistant press who now serves as “Deputy Director for Communications at Save America and the 45th President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump’s team revealed also that the former President raised $4.5million since his arrest, $2.1million of which came from a Tuesday night party he held in his New Jersey country club.

Meanwhile Trump’s ardent followers turned on a reporter when she asked a question they did not like on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump was arraigned on Tuesday and he arrived at Versailles Cafe Miami to find the restaurant packed with Trump supporters. All of it was pre-arranged, and there were a lot of Trump supporters in the restaurant.

The same group heard SkyTV reporters ask Trump: Are you prepared to go to prison?

That question prompted chorus of “boo,” followed by the woman being removed from the venue by a handful of Trump supporters , including one man delivering very choice words to the woman.

Trump is facing 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act through “willful retention” of classified records, as well as six additional counts related to his alleged efforts to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation into the matter.

He entered a plea of not guilty on all counts.