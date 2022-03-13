Donald Trump Received a Very Special Gift that Will Make People Talk

After appearing on SteveWillDoIt’s Donald Trump show, Nelk Boys’ SteveWillDoIt gave him a luxury watch. “Full Send”Podcast on March 7, according To TMZ. Steve gifted the former commander-in chief with an ice blue platinum Day Date 40mm Rolex valued at $75,000. The outlet stated that the watch was custom-ordered as Rolex does no carry this model in stores. Steve said that the gift was a thank you to Trump for using his imagery to sell T-shirts.

During the episode, which was also posted on YouTube, Trump spoke with Steve and other co-hosts — Kyle Forgeard, Bob Menery, and Salim The Dream — about a variety of topics, including the Russia-Ukraine invasion, the 2020 election, and his musical preferences on the dance floor, according to the New York Post. YouTube removed the video as Trump claimed that the 2020 election was stolen.

Despite all the controversy, Steve is a true expert on Trump’s style. “Celebrity Apprentice”Host has a long history of wearing Rolex watches. Per SCMPTrump is a huge fan of the brand, and already has a classic watch in gold. He also likes Vacheron Constantin watches.