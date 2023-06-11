Donald Trump is charged with retaining classified documents

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Donald Trump claims to be innocent after being charged on seven counts with mishandling classified material. In the 44-page document, photos show boxes that Trump and his team took from the White House to be stacked up in different rooms of his Florida Mar-a-Lago property. According to reports, prosecutors obtained an audio recording in which Trump brags about having taken classified papers from the White House. Les Trent of Inside Edition has the latest.

