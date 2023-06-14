Donald Trump is all smiles as he greets supporters after historic arraignment

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Donald Trump entered his not guilty plea on 37 criminal charges in a federal Courthouse, Tuesday.

The former president smiled despite being the first Commander-in Chief to face criminal charges following his departure from office.

Walt Nauta was by Trump’s side all day. He also had Eric, Trump’s son, and Eric’s ever-loyal valet.

Trump posted on social media while he was traveling to his courthouse in Doral from his countryclub.

“On the way to courthouse.” He wrote, “Witch Hunt” in a single post.

Then he wrote: “One saddest of days in the History of Our Country.”

Trump entered through a parking garage beneath the courthouse.

He was then asked to digitally scan his fingerprints and fill out an arrest form from the U.S. The form was filled out by the U.S. Marshal Service and asked many intrusive, personal questions.

Trump didn’t have to get his mug shot taken. He then headed to court.

The judge released him after he entered his plea, stating that it was unlikely he’d be a flight danger.

Trump left the courthouse after his supporters and critics had peacefully protested throughout the day.

Before boarding the plane and flying to New Jersey, he made a pitstop in a Cuban restaurant nearby. He shook hands a few of his supporters.

Trump is now able to carry on with his presidential bid, though he could soon be back in court, as an indictment in Georgia should also come in the next few weeks.

