Donald Trump Insults Accuser E. Jean Carroll During CNN Town Hall

Donald Trump made fun of writer E. Jean Carroll at his CNN Town Hall. Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages for defamation, sexual assault and defamation of character against Trump. She’s calling Trump’s mockery “just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people.” Her lawyer says they’re considering suing Trump for defamation again. CNN comes under fire after allegedly selecting a pro Trump audience for their town hall.
