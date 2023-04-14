Donald Trump Claims Court Officers were Cried At Manhattan Arraignment

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Donald Trump claims that Manhattan court officials wept during his New York hush money trial is met with suspicion. Trump claimed that officers “actually wept” at his hush money arraignment in New York. Tucker Carlson of Fox News was skeptical. Inside Edition hears from the Court Officers Association’s head that he didn’t see any evidence. This comes just as Melania responds to the speculation surrounding Trump’s absence during the arraignment drama.

