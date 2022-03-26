Donald Glover, star of ‘Atlanta,’ reveals Malia Obama’s writing on a new show

Season 3 “Atlanta”It is finally here but Donald Glover is not resting as he works on future projects, one of which will show off young talent — namely, Malia Obama.

During the red (well, blue) carpet premiere Thursday of the latest season of FX’s “Atlanta,”Obama, 23, was honored by actor, creator, and singer.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told Vanity Fair in interview published Friday. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Glover signed onto a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon Studios in February, according to VarietyDeadline. One of several contracts’ projects The former first daughter will be included in the writers’ area.

Former President Barack Obama He has voiced concern in the past over his daughter’s lack of interest in politicsAfter spending eight years in Washington, the Obama family is finally leaving. Instead, the eldest Obama-daughter is more interested in TV and film.

Barack ObamaMalia and Sasha’s time at the White House’shut down’ their interest in public services.

She interned on the set of HBO’s “Girls,” starring Lena Dunham,A CBS sci-fi drama starring the stars was also canceled Halle Berry.

“I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon,” Glover said at the premiere, adding that “her writing style is great.”

The world won’t be able to watch the eldest Obama daughter’s skills yet as the upcoming project doesn’t have a confirmed title or premiere dates. Fans are finally seeing Glover’s highly-anticipated continuation of “Atlanta,”It has been almost four years since the first season premiered.

Season 3 of the FX series returns Thursday with weekly episodes. (Streaming on Hulu Fridays). The series, which premiered in 2016, follows four young Black men as they navigate a sometimes bizarre world in the Georgia city.

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY TV Critic writes that “the new episodes live up to the ones that came before”The two episodes available for preview were also included. “the gamut of what ‘Atlanta’ can be: Bold, experimental, and allegorical; comedic and astute examinations of the mundanities and oddities of Black life.”

Contributing: Kelly Lawler