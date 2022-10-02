Domino’s Pizza recently suffered an embarrassing setback

Domino’s Pizza was unable to enter the Italian market, which may not surprise most. According to Food & WineThe Michigan-based pizza company is now closed in Italy, after ePizza SpA filed bankruptcy.

In July, all Domino’s restaurants were closed by the company after it filed its April filing. Although this information was probably incorrect, it’s still odd that a pizza company in Italy would expect customers to eat there.

ePizza SpA attributed Domino’s financial difficulties to COVID-19 and restrictions imposed by the government during the pandemic. Food & Wine adds that the popularity of other food delivery services also contributed to the impact on Domino’s and its franchisee.

“We attribute the issue to the significantly increased level of competition in the food delivery market with both organized chains and ‘mom & pop’ restaurants delivering food, to service and restaurants reopening post pandemic and consumers out and about with revenge spending,” ePizza SpA wrote to investors

Domino’s Pizza has been serving Italy since 2015 and is now a recognized brand. Although the original goal was to open 880 restaurants by 2030 (the franchise had 40 locations), they were unable to achieve that goal. They closed all of their stores in July.

When Milan’s first restaurant opened.Alessandro Lazzaroni, a master franchisee, believed it would succeed in October 2015 because of the quality service and products. “We’ve created our own recipe […] with Italian products, like 100 percent tomato sauce and mozzarella, and products like Prosciutto di Parma, Gorgonzola, Grana Padano, and Mozzarella di bufala Campana, products that we purchase from carefully selected Italian suppliers,”He said.

The plan didn’t work out, and other factors contributed to the problem. The Italian Domino campaign has ended, which is not surprising for locals. According to ReutersThe idea that Domino’s was superior to any other pizza in Italy was hard to understand.

“There was no point in opening it…we were talking about it just this morning,”Bologna resident said it to the news organization. “It didn’t make sense. Maybe an American pizza chain would have made sense for tourists, but for an Italian, it doesn’t make sense. It’s like me going to England and making fish and chips, it doesn’t make sense.”