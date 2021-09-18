Dominatrix shares best time of day to have sex – and you should avoid evenings

According to a recent study, the most popular time to get frisky between the sheets is 9am on a Sunday.

However, this is not always possible for couples with screaming children.

This article will help you decide when you should have a fun bonk with your partner.

We talked to a dominatrix, who is a master of the bedroom.

Mistress Sandy Star, 47, works in the sex industry and is also an ambassador for OnlyAccounts.

She has previously shared how couples can arrange sex when there are children in the home.

The mum, from Hertfordshire, told Daily Star: “For me personally, I’m at my best during the day or morning!

“I don’t think there is universally an optimum time to have sex, it depends on the person, their schedule, family life and preferences.

“Evenings can be challenging if you have children and if you’re both tired. I think communication is what’s most important.

“To discuss the best time for each person and to learn about their preferences and needs.







But in the long run, the dominatrix insists it’s important to just figure out what’s best for you.

She added: “When you do find the best time for you – whenever that may be – you’ll be so glad you did!”

The sex worker believes it’s important for couples to schedule sex as it ensure you make time for each other.

Also, planned sessions can help to get your creative juices flowing.







She continued: “I believe a lot of relationships fail because of intimacy, when this is absent it can leave a person feeling undesired.

“Life’s short so put your partner first, pop it in the diary and look forward to some amazing sex.”

