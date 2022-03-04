Dolph Lundgren Makes Expendables 4 Sound Bloody And Expensive

Nearly a decade has passed since the last. ExpendablesMovie, Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham have reunited to create a fourth film. It is expected that it will be released in theaters this year. Lundgren teases what audiences can expect from the action sequel in anticipation.
That is all we know. Expendables 4 It will have a huge cast and action set piecesAs usual, the movie was a success. Dolph Lundgren’s recent words set up this movie as being an even bigger and bloodier event than some might have expected. It’s worth a look:
This sounds like a chance at the MCU. Dolph Lundgren is absolutely right. As of late, there’s been a lotMarvel and DC content. This month alone we’ll see Robert Pattinson in The BatmanOscar Isaac and Moon Knight. Expendables is offering big-budget action, but it’s not based on a comic book. The actor continued. Pop Culture:
Dolph Lundgren is fully armed and ready for us to buy this movie! Along with the movie reportedly being bigger in budget than the previous films, he also highlighted that there’s a number of new cast members in the mix, including Megan Fox joins the teamTogether with 50 Cent, Andy Garcia.
Dolph Lundgren also said it’s “special”All the characters from the film were present on set Expendables. The 64-year-old He-ManiconHe said that he considers Statham, Stallone and his friends and enjoys spending quality time with them. The upcoming movie was called by him. “old-school” because there’s so many stunts involved, and when they fire the guns on set, they are “full blanks.” There’s not a lot of CGI, which isn’t easy to come by these days in other massive franchises.
Of course Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone began working together in 1985’s Rocky IVWhere is the Swedish actor? portrayed Soviet-Russian foe boxer Ivan Drago. Lundgren previously stated that he was first attracted to the first ExpendablesIt is because brought Sylvester back into the director’s chair. This time around, stuntman-turned-director Scott Waugh is taking the helm. We’ll keep you up to date once Expendables 4Lands among 2022’s upcoming movie releases.