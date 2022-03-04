Dolph Lundgren Makes Expendables 4 Sound Bloody And Expensive

Nearly a decade has passed since the last. ExpendablesMovie, Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham have reunited to create a fourth film. It is expected that it will be released in theaters this year. Lundgren teases what audiences can expect from the action sequel in anticipation.

That is all we know. Expendables 4 It will have a huge cast and action set pieces As usual, the movie was a success. Dolph Lundgren’s recent words set up this movie as being an even bigger and bloodier event than some might have expected. It’s worth a look:

It’s certainly bigger. It’s probably twice as much as the last one. This is a unique franchise because many action franchises are based upon superheroes and it’s for young viewers. There’s no blood. Nobody gets killed. People are banished to another dimension.

This sounds like a chance at the MCU. Dolph Lundgren is absolutely right. As of late, there’s been a lotMarvel and DC content. This month alone we’ll see Robert Pattinson in The BatmanOscar Isaac and Moon Knight. Expendables is offering big-budget action, but it’s not based on a comic book. The actor continued. Pop Culture :

But Expendables is a dying art. Unfortunately, people are blown up and shot. There’s also real fights, and real stunts. That approach and the fact that we have… Megan Fox and 50 Cent are in it makes me think. We actually share a lot of scenes together. Andy Garcia. There is some new blood and I believe there is a certain excitement about it, testosterone-driven excitement, that people will enjoy seeing.

Dolph Lundgren is fully armed and ready for us to buy this movie! Along with the movie reportedly being bigger in budget than the previous films, he also highlighted that there’s a number of new cast members in the mix, including Megan Fox joins the team Together with 50 Cent, Andy Garcia.

Dolph Lundgren also said it’s “special”All the characters from the film were present on set Expendables. The 64-year-old He-Man icon He said that he considers Statham, Stallone and his friends and enjoys spending quality time with them. The upcoming movie was called by him. “old-school” because there’s so many stunts involved, and when they fire the guns on set, they are “full blanks.” There’s not a lot of CGI, which isn’t easy to come by these days in other massive franchises.