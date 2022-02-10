Dolly Parton’s Friends Allegedly Fearful After Singer’s Rumored Facial Paralysis Due To Plastic Surgery

Are Dolly Parton‘s friends worried she won’t be able to sing for much longer? One tabloid claims the country music icon has pushed it too far with her cosmetic procedures, and now she’s paying the price. Here’s the latest gossip about Parton’s health.

Dolly Parton’s Face ‘Lopsided & Frozen’?

This week, the Globe reports Dolly Parton’s endless cosmetic procedures have turned her features into a “lopsided frozen waxwork,” and now Parton is struggling to even speak without slurring. “People worry Dolly won’t be able to move her face and will not be able to sing,” an insider dishes. Parton certainly hasn’t been shy on the matter of plastic surgery, but her dedication has apparently caused some serious health problems.

“Her face is so filled with Botox, fillers, and altered by facelifts, eyelid lifts, brow lifts, implants, lasers, and other facial rejuvenation she has trouble moving things,” the tipster explains. “Dolly just won’t quit. It’s become her obsession. People worry she’s destroying her looks and will become permanently disabled.” But others worry that the nips and tucks aren’t Parton’s only issue, and she could be suffering from Bell’s palsy.

Nevertheless, Parton isn’t doing herself any favors with her repeated surgeries. “I would say if I see something sagging, dragging, or begging, I’m going to go have the stuff tucked or plucked,” Parton once joked, adding, “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.”

Is Dolly Parton Okay?

Dolly Parton is doing just fine, and her face certainly isn’t paralyzed. In a recent Good Morning America appearance promoting her new line of cake mixes, Parton had no trouble speaking at length about the products. She even cheekily said she’d love to bake a cake with Keith Urban — an invitation Urban graciously accepted later on Instagram.

Parton also helped create an upcoming documentary titled Still Working 9 to 5, a project meant to revisit the subject matter of Parton’s 1980 film 9 to 5. And word on the web is that Parton has rerecorded her famous song “9 to 5” with Kelly Clarkson for the film’s debut. Clearly, Parton can still speak and sing, and her career is alive and well.

The Tabloid On Dolly Parton

This is far from the first time the Globe got it wrong about Parton. Last year, the outlet claimed Parton was “wasting away” on 500 calories a day. Then the tabloid reported Parton was forced to retire after a “horrifying meltdown.” And more recently, the publication alleged Parton was heartbroken and keeping a “desperate vigil” over her ailing husband. Obviously, the Globe isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Dolly Parton.

More Stories From Suggest

Chrissy Teigen Wears Half Her Face In Makeup And The Results Are Unsettling, See The Pic

Kate Middleton Had Bangs And We Totally Forgot About Them, See The Photos

Kelly Clarkson’s First Red Carpet Look Is About As 2002 As It Gets

Geena Davis Sparks Health Fears With Allegedly Concerning Recent Photos, Rumor Claims

Lovable Jennifer Garner Has A Rare Foot Condition