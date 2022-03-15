Dolly Parton Bows Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Honors

Dolly Parton announced Monday that she is bowing out of consideration to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying that “I don’t feel I’ve earned that right.”

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said in a statement posted to her Twitter. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy.”

The country music legend was a first-time nominee for the 2022 class, but Parton felt as though she’s just not rock ‘n’ roll enough to be included (though others may beg to differ). But maybe we will get some more music from her in the future.

“This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future,” she added. “My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

This year’s nominees for the Rock Hall include Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest. Parton along with those six were all first-time nominees, while Eminem made the ballot in his first year of consideration. Others on the ballot include Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Preist, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

Representatives for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

See Parton’s statement via Twitter below.