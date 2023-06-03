Dollar General Cashier: She was Fired for Hitting an Alleged Shoplifter in Her Car

Dollar General cashier, in Fresno California, claims she lost her job after an explosive video emerged showing her driving her car and chasing a alleged shoplifter, hitting him on the bike while he rode away.

“I’m sick and tired of everyone getting away with it,” she tells .

Jessie Soto was captured in a video of a doorbell recording chasing after a bicycle with her car. She is later seen in video hitting his bicycle in someone’s driveway, knocking him and his basket full of goodies to the ground.

Video footage shows that the two get into an argument, while trying to gather as many of the objects as possible.

Soto says she didn’t mean to run him over with her vehicle. “That was never my intent,” she says. “I would never hurt anybody.”

She claimed that the man in the bike stole all the food items from her Dollar General Store, which she worked. This included chips, doughnuts and bread.

“My overall intention of going after him was to keep him from doing it again,” she says.

After the video was released, her employment ended. Since then, she has started her own business. GoFundMe Page.

Dollar General didn’t respond to our request for comment.