Doja Cat’s Style Evolution – E! Online

The secret to Doja CatWhat is your signature style? We need to find out, baby.



There’s no doubt that the 26 year-old will be serving up some delicious food. Serious looks at this year’s Grammy Awards in Las Vegas April 3—especially seeing as how she’s up for an impressive Eight trophies, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.



Doja’s unique fashion taste is what made her viral hit 2018 “Mooo!,” which unexpectedly thrust her (and cows for a while) into the spotlight—and kickstarted her career.



“OK, so I love cosplay—not really cosplay in the nerdy way, I just like to dress up,”She shared her story HighSnobiety that year of her inspiration. “That’s a huge part of what inspires me to make music, pretty much. I usually get on Instagram Live, and I had bought a ton of costumes. The one costume that I wore that day was the cow one. It was such an obnoxious shirt; the sleeves were so ridiculous. I loved it and I just didn’t know what to write about in that moment.”