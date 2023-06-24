Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour Tickets 2023 – How Much?

Doja Cat announced dates for The Scarlet tour in 2023, but what are concert tickets going to cost?

The Say So singer will be touring North America in support of her single, Attention and it’ll be headlined by two special guests on some select tour dates.

The Scarlet tour will begin in October and include stops in Los Angeles Las Vegas Dallas Atlanta Tampa among other cities.

So, here’s how much the tickets for Doja Cat‘s 2023 tour are priced if you’re planning to grab them.

How much are Doja Cat’s 2023 tour tickets?

According to Seat Geek, tickets to Doja's 2023 tour are available for a cost as low as $145, with the average price being $225.

Prices of tickets can vary depending on where you are and what type of seats you choose when purchasing. As VIP tickets come with additional benefits, they are more expensive.

General tickets are available from June 30th, 2023 at 10:00 AM, on all verified ticketing websites, including Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

Check their platforms to get more details on tickets.

Presale registration details

Ticketmaster is allowing fans to pre-register for presale until Friday, June 25, at 10 pm. Sign into your account after selecting your show and enter your contact details. Pre-sale tickets for the Tour will be available. Click here to learn more. From June 28,

You will not be able to buy tickets before the public sale if you register. The code will only be given to fans randomly selected.

If you don’t receive the code, you might be placed on the waitlist after registration, and if the chosen fans aren’t available at the time of the presale, those on the waiting list will be selected in random order and the code will be sent to you.

Dates for The Scarlet Tour

The upcoming tour marks Doja’s first North American tour and joining her will be Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates. The Scarlet tour schedule can be found below.