Doja Cat created her own eyeliner in the ‘Get Into It’ (Yuh), music video

“Get Into It (Yuh)”This collection features three looks for beauty created by Ernesto Casillas.

Casillas is Doja Cat’s primary make-up artist.

Casillas was able to use bold colors in the sci-fi-themed video.

After Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)”Fans anticipated that her music video would soon be viral on TikTok, and she went viral on TikTok 2021.

The VideoDoja is an intergalactic warrior on a mission to save her cat from alien threats. The album was released Monday. She completes her quest with three unique makeup looks that she made together. Ernesto Casillas.

Casillas is Doja Cat’s primary makeup artist, and has been with Doja since November 2020. She is also a proud member Doja’s glam team (also known as The Glam Team). “Pretty Kitty Committee.”Insider heard from Casillas, that Doja Cat was one of his pets “sweetest, most loyal and hardworking clients.”

“The great thing about Doja is that she’s an incredible artist herself. She’s really good with the liner […] and my makeup generally tends to be more glam,”He said. “So what happens is, she’ll push me to think creatively and outside of my comfort zone, whereas I will bring my expertise and experience to reign it in.”

Casillas gave a breakdown of each of the looks in the music video. He also shared his vision, techniques and the go-to products that he used to create each look.

Doja Cat's costume was complemented by the asymmetrical black eyeliner look.





Doja Cat created her own black eyeliner to be used in the opening music video.



Opus Beauty







Casillas claimed he was inspired and infatuated by the black-colored white dress. Brett Alan NelsonThe first look was chosen by Doja Cat. Doja Cat wanted to show off asymmetry so he used a thin, fine brush and a dark black. water-activated eyelinerGlisten Cosmetics

“What I like about it is once we start doing the makeup, we see it take a different direction and we just go with it,”He said. “The original idea was going to be completely ombréd in with shadow, but once she did the outline of it, we liked it how it was. So we left it.”

Doja Cat’s cheeks and eyes were joined by a pink ‘WiFi” look.





Doja Cat added a white WiFi symbol for an intergalactic look.



Opus Beauty







Casillas reinterpreted a popular 1980s technique by connecting Doja’s eyes with her cheeks using a hot pink shade. Casillas thinks about how colors will react to the skin of his clients when he creates a look.

“It’s not only about packing [the color] on, but really considering undertones and how those translate on camera,”He said.

Doja used Glisten Cosmetics eyeliners to add white details to her nose and face. This added to the sci-fi feel of the video.

Casillas used an Orange-owned brand to create Doja’s final look with the orange orb.





Doja Cat’s orange orb was made using makeup by Black-owned brand Danessa Myricks.



Opus Beauty







Casillas and Doja Cat had an idea for a more complex look to match the orange color but decided that they preferred the simplicity of the glowing orb in contrast to her blue hair and armor.

Casillas used Danessa Myricks Waterproof Cushion Color Apply orange powder shadow to it. He stated that he had a “secret weapon” helped him achieve Doja’s smooth skin.

“I always use a powder puff to lock the makeup in,”He said. “I feel like a powder puff really just smooths the base and locks it into place, as well as a setting spray.”

Casillas suggests that you focus on the symmetry of Doja Cat’s eyes when looking in the mirror if you want to replicate Doja Cat’s look at home. He recognizes that his looks will not be the same for everyone.

“You could end up duplicating exactly what we did on Doja, but it might not look the same because we all have different face shapes, different skin tones,” Casillas said. “Take the main components of that makeup and translate it for your face.”