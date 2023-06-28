DOJ Probe into Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Reveals Mistakes and Mismanagement in NYC Jail

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sexual offender and financier who was held in the closed federal jail in Manhattan for a number of years before he committed suicide in August 2019 despite having attempted to do so earlier, said the Justice Department inspector general in 2019. Report released on Tuesday.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz identified “numerous and serious failures” by the Metropolitan Correctional Center staff, including multiple violations of procedure, among them failing to assign Epstein a cellmate, as recommended by the Psychology Department; allowing Epstein to make an unmonitored telephone call the evening before his death, and failing to conduct inmate counts every 30 minutes as required.

The report includes an image of a notice posted in the unit that said, “Mandatory rounds must be conducted every 30 minutes on Epstein,” with his inmate number, “as per God!!!!”

Investigating the matter revealed several employees falsifying Bureau of Prisons Records relating inmate counts, and inspections of cells. The report stated that two individuals had been charged with criminally falsifying records. However, these charges were dismissed and other staffers were not prosecuted for creating false documents.

“The combination of these and other failures led to Epstein being unmonitored and alone in his cell, which contained an excessive amount of bed linens, from approximately 10:40 p.m. on August 9 until he was discovered hanged in his locked cell the following day,” the report said.

The investigation did not answer the question of why he had been allowed to store extra blankets and sheets.

Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of girls underage and of paying them to recruit other people, was waiting for his trial. Epstein faced up to a 45-year prison sentence.

He pleaded to a Florida court ten years earlier for soliciting minors in Florida. In 2009, he was released after serving 13 months out of a 18-month term.

Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in December 2021 for her role in the case, and was slapped with a 20-year sentence.

While the probe found “significant misconduct,” the report did not uncover evidence that suggested Epstein died by means other than suicide. It did not find that anyone was in the secure unit where Epstein was housed during the relevant time “present in the SHU area where Epstein was housed during the relevant timeframe “other than the inmates who were locked in their assigned cells.”

Staffers ignored an important order meant to keep Epstein safe by failing to provide a replacement cellmate when Epstein’s was transferred. The disgraced financier was left alone for an entire day in his prison cell, despite being taken off suicide watch only days before.

Report also details problems with the video cameras in all of the facilities, which worked and transmitted live video at Epstein’s death, but did not record.