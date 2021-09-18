Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu coin spikes in value Market on eToro booms Cryptocurrency News!

THE Shiba Inu coin has spiked up in value as its rival DogeCoin drops.

The value of the Shiba Inu coin has risen 21.3 percent this week and 21.1% in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the “meme” Dogecoin has gone down 5.8 percent over the last week.

However, Dogecoin is still the largest meme-based crypto asset in terms of market capitalization, according to Bitcoin.com.

A week of activity in crypto has been evident as Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment, announced Wednesday that AMC Theatres would accept Bitcoin and another crypto to pay online tickets and concessions.

Aron stated that Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash would also be accepted. Dogecoin will not be accepted.

He tweeted: “Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.”

It comes after, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testified before the Senate Banking Committee this week on cryptocurrency.

Gensler calls for greater protection in crypto trading and lending. He also plans to address the environmental risks associated with these currencies.

