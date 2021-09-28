Dog the Bounty Hunter Interview Reveals He Thinks Missing Man Brian Laundrie Could Be On The Appalachian Trail

DOG the Bounty Hunter has vowed to find Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie as the “hottest lead” points to the Appalachian Trail where he previously camped.
The TV star, real name Duane Chapman, has joined the hunt for 23-year-old Laundrie as he told Gabby Petito’s family he “wants to help bring justice for her death.”
Cops searched for Brian Laundrie for the last seven days after the 22-year-old travel blogger’s death.
Petito’s body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest last Sunday in Wyoming – more than a week after she was reported missing.
The search for Laundrie continues as the FBI visits his parents’ Florida home asking for personal items to “match his DNA.”
“The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching, and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could,” the Laundries’ lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News on Sunday.
-
-
-
DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER SAYS IT’S ‘A SHAME’ LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS CALLED POLICE
Duane’ Dog’ Chapman told Fox News of knocking on the door of Laundrie’s parents: “It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us.”
“The police said we were welcome to knock on the door, so we did.”
“I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive.”
-
BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS CALLED COPS ON DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER
On Monday, it was revealed that Laundrie’s parents called 911 on Dog the Bounty Hunter after he knocked at their Florida home.
Dog, real name Duane Chapman, said it was a “shame” Roberta and Chris Laundrie called for cops rather than open the door to him.
-
‘JUST WRONG’
Brian Laundrie’s parents have released a new statement through their attorney.
It reads: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.”
“The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”
-
DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER’S LEAD ON LAUNDRIE, PART TWO
“Please remember my sister Barbara Katie was taken away at the exact age as Gabby was. This is why dad has taken this case so personally,” Lyssa Chapman added.
Journalist Josh Benson said he’s been in contact with Dog as well and that he can “confirm they are investigating what they are calling a ‘big lead in the woods.‘”
-
DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER HAS ‘HOT LEAD’ ON LAUNDRIE
Dog, the Bounty Hunter, has a lead on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts that he has shared with police, his daughter revealed.
“I can CONFIRM @DogBountyHunter has a HOT lead on Brian’s location. Dad has alerted the proper authorities. Say, prayer guys. This could be it,” Lyssa Chapman said on Monday.
-
WHEN DID PETITO AND LAUNDRIE TALK TO THE POLICE, CONTINUED
In the video clip, Petito told an officer, “We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues.”
Brian added: “It’s been a long day. We were camping yesterday, and camping got [inaudible] and stuff.”
-
WHEN DID PETITO AND LAUNDRIE TALK TO THE POLICE?
Weeks before Petito disappeared, Utah police stopped the pair and questioned about an apparent domestic dispute that a bystander had reported.
The more than hour-long clip began with officers pulling over the couple’s white 2012 Ford Transit van on August 12 and approaching the passenger-side window.
-
BRIAN’S NEIGHBOR
Laundrie’s neighbor Gary Coble told WFLA: “Turn yourself in. They’re hunting. They’ll find you.”
Petito was last seen alive on August 24. Investigators appear to believe she was killed sometime between August 27-30.
Her remains were discovered near the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground – an area crawling with bears, wolves, and other wild animals – and the coroner said it was a homicide, but it hasn’t been revealed how she died.
-
MOST RECENT SIGHTINGS OF BRIAN LAUNDRIE CONTINUED
Along with a grab of the male figure, Bass wrote: “I’m not saying this is the guy, but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie.”
“Authorities have been contacted, but people in the North West Florida area be on the lookout.”
-
MOST RECENT SIGHTINGS OF BRIAN
On Monday, the most recent potential sighting came in Okaloosa County, Florida, when Facebook user Sam Bass shared an image of a man he spotted on one of his trail cams.
Police have since confirmed this was a false sighting.
-
WHEN DID LAUNDRIE DISAPPEAR?
Laundrie disappeared on September 14 after telling his parents he was going hiking in Carlton Reserve in Florida – an area made up of around 25,000 acres of wilderness.
Cops feared that Laundrie might have hurt himself while in reserve.
North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor previously said: “Does anyone not think it’s possible he went out there and shot himself in the head? Sure.”
-
IS BRIAN LAUNDRIE STILL MISSING?
-
-
WHAT DID BRIAN’S PARENTS SAY WHEN GABBY WAS FOUND?
The Laundrie family stated their lawyer following the news that remains belonging to Gabby were found in Wyoming.
The statement at the time read: “The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.”
-
PEOPLE COMPARE BRIAN LAUNDRIE TO CHRIS WATTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
People on social media, in particular, drew comparisons between the two men.
“I’m going to say it .. from the beginning, Brian Laundrie gave off Chris Watts vibes,” one person wrote.
“Brian Laundrie gives me big Chris Watts vibes… and they even look identical. Can’t convince me otherwise,” someone else wrote.
-
-
LAUNDRIE MAY NOT HAVE DRINKING WATER
Drinking water is likely to be full of tannins after the downpours, and Burrow told the outlet.
They are commonly found in the roots and bark of trees, and high concentrations can be harmful to humans.
-
‘LIVING IN HELL’
Mark Burrow, a local survival expert, believes Laundrie is “living in hell” if he’s in the Florida wilderness, The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.
He warned that starting a fire would be “impossible” due to the heavy rains that recently hit the nature reserve.
-
LAUNDRIE CHARGED LAST WEEK
Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Laundrie was charged last Thursday with fraudulently using her bank debit card.
Police have sought him for seven days in connection with the 22-year-old travel blogger’s death during their cross-country road trip.
He remains missing after returning to his home in North Port, Florida, on September 1 without his partner.
-
POLICE LEFT A NOTE ON LAUNDRIE’S CAR BEFORE TOWING
Cops had previously left a note on Laundrie’s car, which was found by his family Wednesday and had been parked near the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.
The note had requested the car be removed, but the family left the vehicle there until Thursday, hoping he’d return to it, Bertolino previously told the New York Post.
However, video footage appears to show the car parked on the Laundrie’s driveway Wednesday, according to a Crimeonline report.
-
WHEN WAS LAUNDRIE’S CAR TOWED?
Brian Laundrie’s silver Ford Mustang was previously towed away from his family home.
A truck arrived at the North Port, Florida, home last Monday afternoon before towing it away, followed by an FBI agent in a black Jeep.
-
TIKTOKER CLAIMS SHE PICKED UP LAUNDRIE HITCHHIKING
TikToker Miranda Baker believes she picked Laundrie up on August 29, four days after the last time Petito was known to have called her family.
Laundrie is believed to have told Baker he had been camping alone while Petito worked on their social media page in their van.
According to Baker, Laundrie got out of her car when she said she was heading to Jackson Hole.
-
TIKTOK USER SWEARS SHE SAW LAUNDRIE
A Tiktok user known as Jessica Over Yonder previously said she is “100 percent sure” she saw Laundrie, who was on his own, parking his van after he is thought to have gone missing.
She described him as looking “awkward and confused.”