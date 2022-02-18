‘Dog’ Star Channing Tatum Says Dog Costar Bit Him on the Butt Cheek

Channing Tatum said that he got bit in the butt cheek while filming “Dog.”

“Dog” stars Tatum as a U.S. Army Ranger tasked with taking a military dog to her handler’s funeral.

He told E! News’ Daily Pop that he now has a “smiley face scar” from where he was bit.

Channing Tatum said that Lulu, a Belgian Malinois that plays the eponymous dog in his upcoming film “Dog,” bit him on the butt during filming.

“Dog” is Tatum’s directorial debut, and he directed the film alongside “Magic Mike” writer and producer Reid Carolin. It stars Tatum as a U.S. Army Ranger who has to bring Lulu, a military dog, on the road with him so that she can attend her handler’s funeral.

Tatum said that during the course of filming the film, he suffered at least one injury while working with Lulu.

“I have a smiley face scar from — she bit me on the butt cheek,” Tatum told E! News’ Daily Pop in an interview published Wednesday. “On the beach.”

In a since-expired post on his Instagram story, Tatum shared an image of himself in a padded bite suit along with the caption, “When I’m in this suit only bad things can happen” and an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes, E! News reported.

According to Tatum, getting Lulu the dog to attack him on command while they were filming wasn’t an issue.

“She wants to eat that thing,” Tatum told E! News’ Daily Pop of the bite suit. “For some reason it’s just in these dogs’ blood. They see the suit, or a bite sleeve, and they just like, their eyes just go different.”

In a November 2021 Instagram post, Tatum called the process of making “Dog” “one of the craziest journeys” of his life. He also teased some of its promised spectacle.

“If you would enjoy watching me get bit by a dog, this will be a very fulfilling and funny movie for you,” Tatum wrote in the post’s caption.

Thankfully for animal-loving viewers, the “Magic Mike” star also previously confirmed in another interview that Lulu the dog doesn’t die at the end of the movie.

“Dog” is in theaters Friday.