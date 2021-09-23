Dog ‘passes out’ in fright at pooch twice his size and is given CPR by owner

A dog owner was given the shock of his life when his pet saw a dog double his size and suddenly “passed out” on the street.

The couple were walking their French bulldog, Jinan, in east China’s Shandong region, on Sunday, September 19.

The drama began when the couple met a man who was walking his border collie off the leash.

The woman claimed that the yellow and white herding dog was going to attack their pet, but the owner was able to grab it.

A video that went viral on Douyin shows the small-sized French bulldog pulling off a trick and “playing dead” on the street.







(Image: Douyin/gxfb)



The husband is convinced that his dog is passed out and starts giving CPR to the canine.

While he performs the emergency resuscitation, the other dog owner asks: “Is your dog okay?”

The man gives a pat on his bulldog and replies: “Yeah he’s fine. He got scared seeing a dog bigger than him.”

The clip ends with the pooch waking up seconds later.







(Image: Douyin/ gxfb)



If you like this story, make sure you sign up to one of our totally-free newsletter’s here.

Viewers were in hysterics and said the French bulldog is a “great actor”.

One said: “The bulldog knows his trick and plays it well in front of his owner.”

A second wrote: “That’s an Oscar-winning act. He completely fooled the Border Collie.”

“The border collie owner looks shocked as well,” a third. “What a performance.”





Join our brand new sister website TeamDogs today! You can upload a photo of your dog to our Top Dogs feed, and you can also share your advice.

Some said that the dog could have had an attack.

“The owner should not take it lightly, heart attack can happen to all dogs,” A viewer added their opinion.

A dog owner penned: “It can be quite daunting for small dogs if they see a huge dog coming at them. My dog had a heart attack and sadly died.”

Another one said her pet had a seizure in a similar situation and she ended up rushing her dog to a veterinary hospital.