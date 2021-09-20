Dog owners give up ‘untrained’ puppies with separation anxiety after buying pets in lockdown as RSPCA braces for deluge

DOG owners are giving up their “untrained” lockdown puppies in droves as the RSPCA braces for an autumn deluge.

Pooches bought during the pandemic are plagued with separation anxiety and other behavioural problems, leading to an “influx” of abandoned pets, experts warn.

Many have already deserted their furry friends since returning to the office and school after Covid restrictions lifted.

But animal charities fear a “major dog welfare crisis” is imminent, with “huge numbers” relinquished to rescue centres, sold online or even abandoned in the coming months.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines told Central Recorder Online: “There was a huge surge in demand for dogs during lockdown as families made the most of spending more time at home.

“What concerns us is what’s happening to these ‘lockdown puppies’ now and what will happen to them over the coming months.

“We expect that we’ll see a major dog welfare crisis this year as huge numbers of dogs are relinquished to rescue centres, sold on online or even abandoned, with struggling charities forced to pick up the pieces.

“We have concerns that many dogs who have got used to having their owners at home may struggle to adapt once furloughing ends and people begin to migrate back to the office.”

She said that the main reason dogs are being surrendered is because of their behaviour. Research suggests that 85% of them suffer from separation anxiety.

This could lead to more dogs being taken into rescue centers as their owners return to work.

“In addition, many puppies purchased during lockdown will be entering adolescence. This is a time when big behavioral changes can occur.

“This period does typically pass but may bring additional challenges for owners if unprepared for how best to manage their dog during this time.”

Research shows that almost 25% of pet owners give up their dogs because they are unable to train them or become aggressive. The average age of an abandon dog is 22 months.

There are many reasons that hounds end up in shelters, including financial difficulties, moving home, and relationship breakups.

Dr Rowena Packer, Lecturer in Companion Animal Behaviour and Welfare Science at the Royal Veterinary College, said: “Getting a puppy can be an exciting and enriching experience but can also be a very demanding period for new owners, with training needs at their highest, and many young dogs showing challenging behaviours as they go through adolescence in their first two years.

A third of all dogs surrendered to UK rescue shelters are puppies and young dogs under 2.

There are many reasons why dogs are abandoned. However, the two most frequent reported factors include behavioural problems and lack of time.

“With many pandemic puppies now in their second year, combined with the furlough scheme ending this month and more employees being encouraged back into the office, we may be on the precipice of the post-lockdown spike in relinquishment that has been predicted since the pandemic puppy phenomenon was first recognised in 2020.”

The study, by Feeds & Seeds, also found that the most commonly abandoned breeds are the German Shepherd, dachshund and Labrador.

Greyhounds and terriers are closely following.

It comes after The Dogs Trust revealed it has seen a 35 per cent increase in calls relating to giving up dogs in the last few weeks.

This follows the discovery that 15 sick cockapoo pups were left in a crate in Pitsea.

On September 6, a member the public discovered the 15 wailing puppies and took them to the vet. Unfortunately, one of the pups was later declared dead.

Three puppies from the litter were so sick that they had to be put to bed. The remaining eleven pups are being closely monitored.

10 MOST ABANDONED DOG BREEDS German Shepherd (22 per cent) Dachshund (16 per cent) Labrador Retriever (11 per cent) Terrier (9 per cent) Staffordshire Bull Terrier (7 per cent) Greyhound (4 per cent) Cocker Spaniel (3 per cent) Schnauzer (3 per cent) Rottweiler (3 per cent) Hound (2 per cent)

