Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas

Investigators in Texas are looking into the area of a woods where human remains were found after a dog brought back a human hand to a family in Liberty County, cops say.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday a homeowner called authorities after they say their dog brought home a human hand.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they say additional human remains were found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards behind the home, News 12 reported.

The remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition, so it was not possible to determine the race or age of the body, cops said, according to News 12. However, ABC 13 reported that the remains were male.

An autopsy will be performed.

A revolver was also found nearby, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said no missing person report has been made in county that fits the remains, but they will be checking with other law enforcement agencies.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for comment and has not heard back.