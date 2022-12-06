Does Wellbutrin affect the safety of coffee?

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

Does Wellbutrin affect the safety of coffee?

The antidepressant bupropion (generic) wellbutrin is commonly used for the treatment of major depressive disorder and seasonal affective disorder. National Alliance on Mental Illness. This medication can also be used to quit smoking. Some common side effects of Wellbutrin may include — but are not limited to — dizziness, headache, increased heartbeat, nausea, and poor sleep. You might be wondering if you can take Wellbutrin and caffeine at the same.

According to Drugs.comWellbutrin and caffeine have a moderately-rated interaction, which can lead to raised blood pressure. Consuming caffeine with Wellbutrin can increase side effects such as poor sleep and insomnia (via WellRx). You don’t need to completely avoid caffeine if Wellbutrin has been prescribed. HealthCentral Note that while one standard cup may suffice, any additional coffee could be dangerous. Coffee and antidepressants can stay in your body for longer if taken together. You might want to reduce the amount of caffeine you drink while you take Wellbutrin.

Latest News

Previous articleThe Real Cocaine Bear Forensic document Offers Secrets to True Story
Next articlePaul Pelosi Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Home Attack

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact