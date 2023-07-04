Does This long ‘Bachelorette Kiss’ Break the Record?

The Bachelor and Bachelorette are known for their kissing, but tonight the record was broken. Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article includes spoilers from the episode that aired on July 3. Bachelorette Season 20. Bachelorette, Its brother series BachelorWe have enjoyed their company for almost 20 years. You can get sparks flying if you combine a lot of hot girls in one mansion with an equally hot male. It’s no surprise there were some long kisses throughout the series. Charity Lawson and Joey Graziadei did it tonight. Bachelorette Make history by having the longest kiss. How long will it take? Find out.

What was the duration of Joey’s and Charity’s kissing?

Charity and her remaining friends went on a date in LA. While it might seem odd to reserve a large table on a first date, LA restaurants may be used to this type of behavior. Charity’s favorite contestant, the winner of the evening, will be given the opportunity to set a new Bachelor Nation record by kissing her for as long as possible. Joey was the winner and kissed Charity for an incredible 4:25. It’s an incredibly long time for a kiss to last. Hope they brought Chapstick along and took breath mints beforehand.

What was the previous record of longest kisses on The Bachelor?

Sean Lowe’s name was written down in 2018 in Guinness Book of World Records. You can also find out more about Bachelors Lesly M. and he locked lips awkwardly for 3:22. The record is for the American version. The Australian version of the show. The Bachelor Australia’s Nina Rolleston from Season 3 and Sam Wood kissed on TV for four minutes, ten seconds. It’s not a short time. But 4:25 really is impressive.

