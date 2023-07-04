Does there exist an episode six?

HITC dives into the meaning of The Idol’s episode 5 ending and whether episode 6 is on the way.

Since its premiere on HBO Max, in June 2023, The Idol was praised, criticised, and extensively discussed. The story was about Jocelyn Depp (played as a young pop star by Lily Rose Depp), who gets involved with Tedros, the mysterious leader of a cult. Weekly installments have kept fans on their toes, but we’re finally here to dive into the ending meaning and get The Idol 5 episode explained.

The Idol episode 5 explained

Jocelyn does well in the beginning of recap while Tedros has a lot to drink. She tells him to leave so she can work on her music and says their professional relationship is over, voicing her suspicions to the group that he’s a manipulator.

Nikki loves her song. However, Fink is concerned about the tour and Jocelyn makes quite the entrance during Chloe’s singing performance. Meanwhile, Leia gets a phone call from Rob; he’s being accused of sexual assault and needs Jocelyn to tell the press and others he didn’t do it. She ignores the situation but performs well with the performers we’ve got to know over the course of the series. She asks Chaim for money to settle the dispute with Tedros who, she believes, is behind it. With Rob going out of his mind, Tedros makes sure Xander gets to perform with the others and Jocelyn’s hand is essentially forced; she pretends he was always part of the plan.

It’s then implied that Jocelyn could be far more dangerous than anticipated when Chaim tells Tedros the story of Little Red Riding Hood; who is the wolf and who is the hunter? Red Riding Hood might be Tedros. Chaim is removing him from the picture. Leia parts ways with Jocelyn and Dyanne’s project gets canceled too, and she regrets crossing Jocelyn with full awareness that her canceled release stems back to her.

It’s revealed that Talia has been approached by Chaim to write a tell-all article about Tedros instead of Jocelyn, and she takes him up on it. However, six weeks later Jocelyn is about to embark on the monumental tour following some successful singles, and Tedros shows his face again…

What does The Idol Episode 5 mean?

Tedros is in the greenroom of the event venue. D, Jocelyn and Tedros are there. They reminisce over the past, and the brand new hairbrush by the door has an intriguing meaning. It could mean that Jocelyn’s story of being abused at the hands her mother is a fabrication or she finally threw off those shackles. Either way, she’s in control.

Hand-in-hand, the pair walk to the stage and Jocelyn tells her fans that she’s been through quite the year, and her costume carries connotations of innocence that recent events contradict. It’s the image she’s projecting.

Both her team and audience are surprised when she unexpectedly announces her love is taking to the stage. Tedros appears and they kiss. Telling her that he’s hers and not the other way around, she instructs him to go and stand at the sides before the title card appears.

What is it all about? Basically, this hasn’t been a game Tedros has played and won, it’s been Jocelyn with the power the entire time, performing and deceiving those around her to achieve exactly what she wants. She presented fragility and those around her undermined her for it, but realistically they’ve all been acting as she wanted them to.

Is The Idol Episode 6 coming?

The Idol has only five episodes and Jocelyn Forever is the season finale.

As of yet, HBO Max hasn’t announced season 2 of the series.

The Idol will now be streamed on Max, Now and Now UK in the US.

