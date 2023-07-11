Does Nimona live or die in the Netflix movie?

Netflix’s newest animated movie Nimona is a film layered with meaning as it explores the story of its titular character, leaving fans with questions about its ending that need to be explained – such as the identity of the Queen’s killer and whether Nimona dies by the end of the film.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Nimona* — Based on the Graphic Novel by ND Stevenson, the Netflix movie’s plot is kickstarted when knight-to-be Ballister Boldheart finds himself on the run after being accused of killing Queen Valerin in the middle of his own knighting ceremony. Eager to clear his name, Ballister is joined in his quest by Nimona, an apparently teenage shapeshifter who hires herself as his sidekick. Their mission to find the queen’s killer transforms into a journey of self-discovery as both have their view of the world questioned as the lines between heroes, villains and monsters start to blur.

Who killed the queen?

The Director of the Institute for Elite Knights is the culprit responsible for killing the queen.

As part of their mission to clear Ballister’s name, he and Nimona kidnap Diego, the squire who was responsible for looking after the laser sword that caused the queen’s death.

Diego reveals evidence that points the blame for the queen’s murder at the Director who believed that the royal family was abandoning the kingdom’s long-held traditions by allowing commoners such as Ballister to become knights.

Ballister and Nimona then manage to sneak into the Institute. With Nimona impersonating fellow knight and Ballister’s love interest, Ambrosius Goldenloin, they trick the Director into admitting the truth which leads to a public outcry throughout the kingdom.

Nimona ending explained

In an effort to deflect blame for the queen’s death, the Director tries to convince the kingdom that Nimona used her powers to illicit a fake confession.

This leads to a shocking revelation about Nimona’s past – that she was actually the Great Black Monster who was vanquished by the legendary heroine Gloreth a thousand years ago – which leads to Ballister questioning his and Nimona’s friendship.

A flashback reveals that Nimona and Gloreth were once the best of friends as children until Nimona was caught using her powers which caused the townspeople, who fear and oppose anything different from themselves, to riot and attempt to force her out.

Despite sharing a close and possibly romantic bond with Nimona, Gloreth followed the example set by the adults in the village and turned on her too, eventually going on to build the great wall that surrounds the present-day kingdom to keep their society closed off from outsiders.

Heartbroken, Nimona decides to play into the perception that she is a deadly monster and transforms into the feared Great Black Monster and begins rampaging through the city, with her ultimate goal to impale and kill herself on the sword of Gloreth’s statue.

Thankfully, she is stopped in the nick of time by Ballister who apologizes for not sticking by her side as she had done throughout their journey together, causing Nimona to shapeshift back into her human form.

However, their reunion is interrupted by the Director who is still at large and is planning on using an enormous laser cannon to kill Nimona, despite the fact that she risks putting the lives of the kingdom’s citizens in danger.

In a final act of heroism to save the kingdom, Nimona transforms into a dazzling phoenix-like form and flies into the weapon’s firing line, colliding with the cannon just as it fires, causing an explosion that seemingly kills her and the Director in the process.

The blast also destroys a section of the wall that surrounds the city, revealing a beautiful mountainous valley beyond. Following the Director’s defeat, the kingdom undergoes its own transformation as it becomes more open and welcoming and uses the newly made hole in the wall as a means of trading with its neighbors.

Does Nimona die?

No, Nimona does not die by the end of the film.

Despite appearing to be killed when the cannon’s explosion engulfed her, Nimona miraculously survives.

In the final scene of the film, Ballister returns to his old tower hideout in the woods where he is visited by his friend and self-appointed sidekick, Nimona, just as the credits roll.

Nimona’s fate differs from that in the original graphic novel, however, as she never openly appears before Ballister again, and he’s left to wonder if any of the people he meets are Nimona appearing in disguise.

Nimona is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on Friday, June 30, 2023.