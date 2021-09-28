Does Miguel have any kids with Nazanin Mandi? Breakup explored

On Monday, September 27, news surfaced that Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have broken up after 17 years of togetherness. The pair’s split has left many fans distraught, while others wondered if Miguel had any children with the actress.

Miguel’s split with his wife Nazanin shocked many.

Over the years, the singer and actress duo’s relationship seemed rock-solid to many fans. The pair dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016. They often gushed about each other on their social media handles and in interviews.

Does Miguel have any kids?

Miguel, whose full name is Miguel Jontel Pimentel, does not have any kids. The singer-songwriter was in a relationship with Nazanin since the two were merely 18 years old.

Unlike many couples in the entertainment industry, the duo did not immediately tie the knot. They dated for 10 years and got married in 2018, two years after their engagement.

Miguel and Nazanin’s wedding took place at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California, in November 2018.

It looks like the pair, who are both 35 now, planned on having kids together. In August 2020, the Remember Me singer posted a sultry picture of his wife on his Instagram. The picture saw Nazanin modelling for Rihanna’s brand, Savage X Fenty, and the caption read, “my biggest flex …at least till we have kids.”

Singer and Nazanin Mandi’s split explored

In a joint statement given to People Magazine, the duo’s reps revealed, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

A reason for their split has not been revealed.

The pair has reportedly been broken up for some time now. However, it looks like the two remain on good terms as on September 11, Miguel posted a birthday message for Nazanin.

The post featured an adorable picture of Nazanin as a kid, while the caption read, “happy birthday to the most beautiful woman inside and out @nazaninmandi . Play more than words by extreme.”

Despite the couple’s seemingly amicable split, fans were left heartbroken at the news. Miguel and Nazanin’s break-up and impending divorce caught many fans off-guard.