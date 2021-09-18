Does Lisa Rinna Regret How She Treated Denise Richards?

As TV Shows Ace previously reported, Lisa Rinna was more reflective during her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The reality star toned it down. She brought out her alter-ego as she sported a long ponytail. There were no gimmicks or strange behavior this time around.

Rinna thoughtfully answered each question. She admitted some of her regrets. In the interview, she even opened up about Amelia Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick. She struggled to accept her younger daughter’s relationship because of the big age gap.

It opens up about the Denise Richards drama.

Lisa Rinna admitted that she was “cruel” to Denise Richards. As fans recall, Brandi Glanville alleged in Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she had a fling with the Wild Things star. This shocking revelation became the main storyline of the season. Rinna questioned her friendship with Denise. She also didn’t back down on questioning the actress about the alleged affair.

In Season 11 of RHOBH, Rinna seems like a different person. She hasn’t questioned Erika Jayne about her embezzlement case. Fans called the reality star a hypocrite. Rinna claims she did a lot of reflecting after the previous season. She says that while it seems hypocritical, she just learned a lot.

[Credit: Bravo TV/YouTube]

Rinna owns up to her behavior towards Denise. During her appearance at WWHL, she admitted that she was “cruel” to her former friend. She is also ready to make amends with Denise. It all started when she participated in the “At-OWN-It” game and was asked if she would “atone” to the situation with the B&B star since it was Yom Kippur.

“Oh yeah,” Rinna said. “I don’t like my behavior and how I treated her. I was mean, and I was cruel. I was too cruel. I was, and I’d like to atone for that. I was.”

Andy gasped in shock and said, “This is good!” Rinna responded, “It’s true, it’s true!”

Lisa Rinna has a lot to learn.

Denise Richards left RHOBH after two years on the show. She didn’t like how her alleged affair with Brandi became the main storyline of the season. She even sent her co-stars and producers cease and desist letters. This led Rinna to have a sit-down conversation with Denise in which she uttered the words, “Oof, you’re so angry.”

[Credit: Bravo TV/YouTube]

The two ended their 20-year friendship because of that one season. Now, Rinna sees things differently. She wants to make amends with the fellow soap star. While Rinna regrets how she treated Denise’s situation, she has no regrets about Amelia’s relationship with Scott. When asked whether she would “atone” for anything she said behind Scott’s back, she admitted that she never said anything “out loud.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET on Bravo.