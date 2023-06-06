Does he have any acting experience?

HITC addresses The Weeknd’s Dracula-inspired The Idol acting and the audience’s reaction.

To say that The Idol has been riding a gargantuan wave of hype would be an understatement, but it’s been deservedly earned. Not only does it come from the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, but it also stars Lily-Rose Depp in her biggest role to date alongside Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, one of the foremost icons of modern music.

The cast alone is a reason to catch the show on HBO or HBO Max.

The audience will enjoy analyzing the diverse influences, starting with the first episode on Sunday 4th June 2023.

Well, it turns out that The Weeknd has noted Dracula as an inspiration, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Weeknd channel Dracula in The Idol

Abel told Deadline, that Dracula – the iconic vampire from literature and cinema – influenced his Tedros character.

“Right off the top of my head, Dracula,” he Clarifications Note the main inspiration behind The Idol Episodes.

“The shot of the gate as the door opens,” he adds, referencing a sequence in the first episode, “I couldn’t tell if everyone in the theater was laughing, because me, Sam, and Lily were laughing so hard” during the Cannes premiere.

Dracula first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel and the character has since been portrayed by Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, and most recently Nicolas Cage.

Reinforcing the inspiration, Abel draws parallels between Tedros and the suave vampire by explaining that “He’s luring the girl,” rather than merely wooing her.

Idols audiences have definitely noticed

With such an overt Dracula inspiration infused in the performance, it’s no surprise that viewers have been quick to weigh in with comments on Twitter.

“You should really watch The Idol if you would like to see The Weeknd play Leslie Nielsen from Dracula: Dead And Loving It” one audience member tweeted.

“I can’t take Tedros seriously with that Dracula hairline,” another wrote, while one asked “Is The Weeknd supposed to give Dracula vibes in The Idol on purpose?” Similarly, one commented that they “…watched The Idol and I’m confused by the choice to make The Weeknd’s character look and act like Dracula.”

The reception to Abel’s performance is divided.

What has The Weeknd been up to before?

Abel plays himself in the 2019 Safdie brothers’ movie Uncut Gems from 2019, which starred Adam Sandler in the central role of Haward Ratner. Howard is invited to a party at the nightclub in which The Weeknd will be performing. The R&B singer performs his song ‘The Morning’ and later hangs out with Julia (played by Julia Fox) in the club bathroom before getting into a confrontation with Howard.

He has also appeared in many music videos of his own work. In addition, he voiced Orion Hughes for an episode of The Simpsons in 2022. His most significant role is The Idol, which marks his acting debut.

Abel, however, is a cinephile. He talked about movies during an interview with Interview Magazine.

“I can’t really get into who my favorite filmmakers are,” he You can learn more about this by clicking here.. “I know that working on The Idol, me and Sam referenced a lot of [Paul] Verhoeven, for sure.” The director’s 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct actually plays on the TV in episode 1.

“Right now I’m watching a lot of [Ingmar] Bergman films,” he added. “I watched Persona yesterday for the tenth time.”

The Idol now streams on Max for US viewers and NOW UK.

