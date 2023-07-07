Does Geralt love Ciri and when did he find her in The Witcher? HITC investigates.

There’s perhaps no genre more immersive than fantasy, which offers audiences expanded and enriched universes with so much lore to explore—the perfect genre for TV, as The Witcher so wonderfully illustrates. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich created the Netflix series which has left audiences in awe, with its locations and characters. One of the biggest relationships is that between Geralt (Henry Cavill), and Ciri, (Freya Allen). With fans now checking out season 3, let’s bring people up to speed… when does Geralt find Ciri in The Witcher and does he love her?

What is the date Geralt finds Ciri?

We’re introduced to both Geralt and Ciri in episode 1, The End’s Beginning, but we meet them separately. Ciri’s hometown of Cintra is falling and before she flees she’s given a message from her grandmother that instructs her to seek the titular witcher.

It’s not until episode 7 that we discover that both parties were present in Cintra at the same time when it fell. In the same episode, she steals a horse. And in the eighth installment she finds out that her victim plans to bring her back to their farm.

Meanwhile, Geralt wakes from his stupor and finds his way to the very same farm via a merchant’s cart. It’s here that he hears the woman Ciri stole the horse from talking about the new arrival. It’s after this that Geralt and Ciri finally encounter one another, throwing themselves into a hug in the neighboring forest.

So, the season 1 finale concluded with them finally together, while also tying in Yennefer‘s storyline before having them together in the next season.

Is Geralt in love with Ciri?

Geraly cares deeply for Ciri in The Witcher but he doesn’t love her in the romantic sense.

They are bound to each other by the Law of Surprise, which refers to the situation in which somebody has a claim to a person or object of somebody else’s after saving their lives (or similar). Geralt once saved Duny’s life and his and Pavetta’s child, Ciri, became a Child of Surprise as a result.

Geralt was not happy that the law tied the baby to him, but the family insisted he obey it.

Their destinies have now been fulfilled, and since their encounter in episode 8 their relationship has played a major role throughout the entire series. Ultimately, the central romantic plot is shared between Geralt and Yennefer, with Ciri basically taking on the role of Geralt’s adoptive daughter, and then Yennefer’s as a result.

‘They’re drawn to each other’

Anya Chalotra recently (who played Yennefer). Weighted in on why she feels her character’s relationship with Geralt has evolved in season 3. “I think it is because of Ciri,” she told ScreenRant.

“It allows them to, I suppose, not be so cluttered with each other and see their connection for what it is, which is something I think they’ve overthought when actually it’s because they’re focused on Ciri so much and the bigger picture.”

She added: “They realize that whatever they have between them is real, and they’re drawn to each other.”

The Witcher will be available exclusively through Netflix.

