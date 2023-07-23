Does Facebook have a new Like sound? Clever prank fools users

Posts are flooding Facebook saying the Like button has a new sound when you click it, but what is the new noise? The Like feature lets users show their approval of a certain status update, comments, photos, video or link.

It’s one of many reactions on Facebook, including Love, Care, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry. If you have your phone’s sound on, they all make the same high-pitched noise when you click them – but has the noise suddenly changed? No, it’s a silly prank…

Does Facebook have a new Like sound?

The sound Facebook makes when you Like a post hasn’t changed and is the same as it’s been for years.

Any posts claiming the noise is different are silly social media pranks designed to fool you into liking their photo or status.

Right now, a trend is circling the platform that sees people posting: “Me laughing at the new Facebook Like button sound.”

Most people are intrigued by the new sound and want to hear it. So, they click Like on the post, boosting that person’s profile.

The trick happens on Twitter too

It’s a really common trick that happens on all social media platforms, particularly Twitter where people claim the colour of the like button is different.

When you click on the heart to like a post on Twitter, the symbol turns red and sprays confetti – and that has never changed.

However, people often try and trick people by sharing tweets like: “Elon musk changed twitter like button from ❤️ to 💙.”

In the same way as the Facebook one, people then like the button to see if it turns blue, giving the internet user an extra like.

How to turn off the Facebook like sound

Did you know you can actually turn off the Facebook like sound so even when your phone is on loud, it won’t make a noise?

All you have to do is open Facebook and go to the Settings. Then, press Accounts Centre and tap Settings & Privacy.

After that, scroll down to Media and press Sounds. There, you will see an option to switch off In-App Sounds for good!