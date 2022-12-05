Does Enid Sinclair die in Wednesday? Her fate explained

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday*

Death and suspicion lurk around every corner in the Netflix series Wednesday as a brutal serial killer is terrorizing the people of Jericho.

As news of a dangerous monster prowling the nearby forest begins to spread, it quickly becomes clear that no one in the series is safe.

Enid Sinclair has quickly become a firm fan favorite since the series arrived but what happens to her in Wednesday and does she die by the end of the series?

Meet Wednesday’s Enid Sinclair

Enid Sinclair is introduced in Wednesday’s opening episode when the titular Addams is first brought to Nevermore Academy.

She is Wednesday’s roommate and the two could not be more different.

Enid is a werewolf from San Francisco and has brought the Californian sunshine with her to Nevermore as she is extremely bright, bubbly and optimistic, very much the opposite of the cynical and seemingly emotionless Wednesday.

However, Enid does have several worries weighing her down as she has been unable to ‘wolf out’ and transform into a werewolf which has added to the building pressures from her peers and parents.

While there are immediate tensions between Enid and Wednesday as their different personalities clash, a strong bond begins to form between the pair as the series progresses.

Does Enid die in Wednesday?

No, thankfully Enid does not die in season 1 of Wednesday.

However, she does get into a few scrapes throughout the season as she joins Wednesday during her investigations into the ongoing killing spree.

The first of these takes place in episode 6 as she and Wednesday travel to the old Gates mansion to learn what they can about the mysterious family.

During their search, the pair are attacked by the monster responsible for the killing spree, but luckily both Wednesday and Enid manage to escape.

Enid’s biggest brush with death, however, comes in the season 1 finale when, in the finale moments of the episode, she is finally able to wolf out and transforms into a werewolf, only to end up in a savage fight with the monstrous Hyde which was moments away from killing Wednesday.

The fight against the Hyde is a bloody one but Enid comes out on top in the end, although she is clearly left shaken by the horrifying ordeal.

Her love interest Ajax is initially there to support her but Enid instead seeks out Wednesday and the two finally share their first hug to comfort each other.

Who plays the fan-favorite character?

Taking on the role of Enid in Wednesday is actress Emma Myers.

Emma Myers was reportedly born on April 2, 2002, which would make her 20 years of age as of Wednesday’s release in November 2022.

Per posts on Emma’s Instagram account, the actress has two sisters, one of whom is called Isabel.

Despite her young age, Emma already has more than a decade of acting experience as her first roles came way back in 2010 when she would have been just eight years old and since 2020, she has been a regular in the world of film and TV.

Emma’s most notable acting roles to date have come in the likes of The Baker And The Beauty, Dead Of Night, A Taste Of Christmas and the 2021 film Girl In The Basement

Like many actors in the modern industry, Emma has a notable presence on social media, primarily on Instagram where she boasts more than 4.3 million followers, a number that has absolutely skyrocketed since Wednesday was released as she had just 28,000 prior to the show’s arrival.

View Instagram Post

Wednesday is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on November 23, 2022.

Show all

In other news, Does Enid Sinclair die in Wednesday? Her fate explained