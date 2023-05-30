People love to head out and grab a bit to eat on Memorial Day, but is Dunkin’ Donuts open on this day to have some sweet treats?

Dunkin’ Donuts has been coming up with various flavors and offers to keep their customers entertained and it won’t come as a surprise if some people decide to head out there for Memorial Day.

Among the long list of stores that will be open, is Dunkin’ Donuts one of them?

Is Dunkin’ Donuts open on Memorial Day?

You will be happy to know that Dunkin’ Donuts will be open for Memorial Day and functioning as per its usual hours.

However, there are chances that some privately owned Dunkin’ Donuts may have different timings. We would advise our readers to confirm the store’s working hours before heading out.

You can find the nearest store using the Store Locator on this website. Website.

Open Places

Dunkin’ Donuts is not the only place that has decided to keep its door open. Many stores, restaurants and cafes are open on this special day. Even liquor stores will be open on this day, though their opening hours may vary according to the state or district you live in.

Below is the list of places you can explore to pair it up with your Dunkin’ Donuts adventures.

McDonald‘s KFC Aldi Kmart Kroger раним дл триуну The target is to increase the number of people who are able to use this language. Walmart Whole Foods Trader Joe’s Starbucks Pizza Hut Home Depot T.J. Maxx You can also find out more about Ikea IHOP Olive Garden Sam’s Club CVS 7-Eleven

Closed Items

Remember that this is a Federal Holiday and all government offices, banks, and courts will be closed.

The same is true for trash pickup. Customers will also have to wait for their Amazon, FedEx or UPS orders as these companies tend to suspend their operations on this day.

Costco is also closing and will resume their normal hours of operation the next morning.