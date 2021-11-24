Does Coffee Raise Your Blood Pressure?

However, regular coffee consumption is not likely to cause any long-term problems with your blood pressure, according to GoodRx Health. And a 2018 study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry asserts that drinking three to five cups of coffee every day is linked to a 15% risk reduction of heart disease and death.

That’s because coffee is full of vitamins and powerful antioxidants known as polyphenols, which can help promote heart health by reducing oxidative stress and fighting off disease-carrying free radicals (via Verywell Health). These polyphenols can help protect your cells from damage and reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer, and they can also lower the number of activated platelets in your bloodstream, which can help prevent stroke-inducing blood clots from forming.

Furthermore, polyphenols can help reduce the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) in your body. Your CRP levels increase when there’s inflammation in your body. Lowering your CRP levels, however, can help reduce inflammation and decrease your risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to Verywell Health.