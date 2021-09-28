Does Brian Laundrie Have a Burner Phone While on the Run?

Since Brian Laundrie disappeared nearly two weeks ago, there have been changes on some of his social media accounts, including what appears to be a brief livestreamed moment on his Instagram.

Laundrie’s Instagram account reportedly went live, with three seconds of video showing lapping waves and just a glimpse of an olive green boat. The video was uncovered by internet sleuths.

Laundrie left his cell phone at his parent’s home, so now there’s speculation he could be using one or more so-called burner phones. It’s a cheap phone with pre-paid service and limited features that you can buy at a convenience store.

“I’ve caught fugitives with five, six, seven, burner phones on them when we arrested them. They feel these burner phones come in handy and they use them all the time. It doesn’t keep them safe,” former U.S. Marshal Lenny DePaul said.

In North Port, Florida, FBI agents took away personal items from Laundrie’s parents’ home to obtain DNA samples.

The feds weren’t the only visitors. Duane Chapman, best known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” hammered on the door, prompting the Laundries to call 911.

Chapman believes Laundrie may be hiding somewhere on the 2,000-mile long Appalachian Trail. Gabby Petito and Laundrie went hiking on the trail in Georgia on her 22nd birthday last March.

“This kid is an outdoorsman. So I think he went to, again, where he’s comfortable, to the outdoors,” Chapman said on “Fox & Friends.”

Another well-known bounty hunter, Zeke Unger, is also joining the hunt. He told that Laundrie may resort to committing a crime to survive, which will be his downfall.

“Law enforcement can make 100 mistakes, but he can only make one. I guarantee you he’s coming back, whether it’s in handcuffs or a body bag, but he’ll be coming back,” Unger said.

New police radio broadcast reveals for the first time that cops on the scene of an Aug. 12 traffic stop knew a witness had seen Laundrie and Petito in Utah.

“A male hit a female. Domestic. He got into a white Ford transit van. Has a black ladder on the back. Florida plate,” the dispatcher said.

Petito’s friend, Maija Posley, says that cops should have realized Petito was in jeopardy.

“When I saw the police footage, I saw the bruise on her cheek, and she said that he grabbed her, and they just skimmed right over that,” Posley said. Police did not file charges against anyone in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, hundreds of mourners paid their final respects to Petito at her memorial service on Long Island.

Her father, Joseph Petito, stood side-by-side with Gabby’s stepfather and had this poignant message for victims of domestic abuse: “If there’s a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it. Now.”

Joseph Petito also announced the creation of the Gabby Petito Foundation, which will provide resources to families of missing children.