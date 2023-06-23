Does And Just Like That end with Carrie and Aidan together?

Aidan Shaw is featured in season 2 of “And Just Like That.” Will Aidan and Carrie ever get together? We’ll take a stroll down memory lanes.

We did it again (did you catch what we were doing?We are returning with the third season of foursomes… or threesomes as we call them. Sex and the City Are back with the second season of this popular sequel. Just Like That. With the second season, we’ll see even more familiar characters. Add Aidan Shaw.

After all that Carrie put Aidan through, the charming John Corbett is back for season 2 of Just Like That. Fans are naturally wondering if Carrie and Aidan will end up together now that Big is finally gone. We’ll take a trip down memory to see if we can figure it out.

Do Carrie and Aidan end up together in ‘And Just Like That’?

Carrie first met Aidan during the Season 3 premiere of Sex and the City. Aidan’s dog literally humped Carrie’s legs, leading to a kind of meet-cute. Carrie, on a whim, bought Aidan’s armchair and so began their romance.

The couple was happy, but they were plagued by a big problem. It was Big. Big’s presence was an obstacle for Carrie, Aidan, and Big. Although Big and Carrie were married, Big’s constant presence was the main reason they broke up.

In Season 4, Carrie & Aidan tried again and became even more serious. Both couples moved into a house together and were even engaged. There was still a big problem. Carrie realized Aidan pushed her to get married because he did not fully trust her. Carrie felt she was not ready for marriage and they broke up.

Carrie and Aidan are reunited again in the second half of the movie. Sex and the City movie. Both were married when they shared a kiss. The premiere episode of the new series Just Like ThatBig is no longer a big problem. Big’s demise left Carrie with a wide-open door for a love interest to enter Season 2. Enter Aidan.

Aidan has been in Season 2 since we knew about it months ago. Just Like That The trailer released on Monday explains the rekindling of their relationship even more than what they’ve been saying in their Instagram posts.

The trailer ends with a clip showing an email sent by Aidan Shaw. This email is a blank one, but we have added some of the missing parts. “Hey Stranger… Please remember me. IF this is still your email, it’s me — Carrie. I was just thinking [about you] The other day, I was wondering how you are doing. How are you? [Hope to] Hear you.”

Source: HBO

Carrie and Aidan are then seen at a joint restaurant. According to the IG picture above, they obviously kissed and spent several days together based off Carrie’s clothes in all the photos posted.