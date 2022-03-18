Doechii celebrates Wild Nights and Gets High on ‘Persuasive.

Doechii, who took social media by storm in 2020, returns to the spotlight today with her latest single. “Persuasive,”As well as news about her recent signing with Top Dawg Entertainment.

“Hearing Doechii I knew immediately this woman is a star. Her talent is boundless, fluid and authentic,”Moosa Tifith, President of Top Dawg Entertainment, released the following statement. “We are committed to following her limitless vision.”

“I found a family in TDE,”Doechii stated. “They don’t simply follow trends — they create them. Focusing on the music and the art is where my head is at too. We have so much coming at you — and I don’t plan to sleep for a while.”

“Persuasive” is an ode to late nights and partying just a little too hard, with Doechii — who has drawn comparisons to hip-hop visionaries like Missy Elliot — deploying her signature flow to pay homage to the joys of getting sloppy amongst friends. “If it’s weed on sight, then we all OK/Mood’s all right if we all getting paid,”She sings. “Socks on thigh and we all too high/To be not OK, to be not on key.” During the track’s hook, she transforms into a seductress, her voice sultry and hypnotic: “She’s so persuasive/That marijuana/She’s so flirtatious,”She coos.

The 22-year-old Tampa, Fla. resident became an internet star with her 2020 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” — an autobiographical epic that seamlessly blends maniacal, rapid-fire rhymes with smooth-talking braggadocio — went viral on TikTok and propelled Doechii into the spotlight. With the release of two EPs — 2020’s Oh the Places You’ll Go, and 2021’s BRA-LESS — and a guest appearance on Isaiah Rashad’s “Wat U Sed,”Doechii’s status as an artist on the rise with a distinctive and unmistakable presence further cements her position.

“I was never very personal. I made songs that I thought other people would enjoy and I avoided talking about myself or my experiences growing up because I didn’t really think it mattered. I didn’t think anybody would really care or relate,”She told Rolling Stone Last year. “That’s kind of become the whole core of my artistry. I have a belief that I am a mirror to people. I want to be able to be brave enough and trust God enough to say what it is that most people are afraid to say.”

“We recognized Doechii’s talent and boldness,”Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith of the rapper and singer’s output. “We work with artists who have their own strong vision, and Doechii fit right in. She is capable of so many different styles, sounds, and personalities.”