Documentary lineup commemorating 20th Anniversary of 9/11

For over 25 years, the Twin Towers defined the New York skyline and epitomized everything the United States of America stood for. In just a few hours, the tower was gone and almost 3000 people were killed in the worst act of terror on American soil. Thousands more were also injured.

Many people wonder how such a massive attack could have happened and why the country was not prepared for it. To answer this interrogative and many more, the Smithsonian Channel has prepared the documentary series “Ten Steps to Disaster: Twin Towers” to shed light on the storm of mistakes, missteps, and missed opportunities that led to one of the world’s worst disasters, the World Trade Center terror attacks, also known as 9/11.

©Smithsonian Channel

On September 6th at 9 pm ET/PT, viewers can tune to discover ten errors and oversights that paved the way to the tragedy. After obtaining classified documents and interviewing key figures, the documentary will show how intelligence fails to warn and misleads.

The show enlists the ten steps that led to the Twin Towers’ collapse on September 11th, 2001, and what the United States of America needs to do to confront future threats.

The Smithsonian Channel will present a series of documentaries that explain the most notorious catastrophes of our time, including the JFK assassination.

The special lineup includes:





TEN STEPS TO DISASTER: “Twin Towers” on September 6 at 9pm ET/PT

Discover ten mistakes, oversights, and missed opportunities that paved the way to disaster on 9/11. Learn how intelligence failures, missed warnings and confusion at top led to the tragedy of 9/11.

THE MISSING EVIDENCE: “9/11 Secret Explosions in the Towers” on September 6 at 10pm ET/PT

Could a sprinkler system, designed to prevent disasters, be the very thing that caused the Twin Towers to collapse? Is there anything we don’t know about the Twin Towers collapse? This series investigates compelling testimonies and explosive accusations surrounding history’s great mysteries and legends. The documentary analyzes data using the latest analytics and uses eyewitness accounts to find the missing evidence.

AIR DISASTERS: “The Pentagon Attack” on September 7 at 10pm ET/PT

See how the Pentagon attack on 9/11 was carried out and how it permanently altered air travel today. The world pays attention to every plane crash. So does the world, and the experts who are charged with investigating the incident. These air disasters are brought to life through witness accounts, interviews and white-knuckle reconstructions.

CROWNING NEW YORK on September 8 at 10pm ET/PT