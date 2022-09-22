Doctors warn that common habits are the main cause of preventable death and cancer in the UK.

Every year, around 78,000 people die in the UK from smoking. Many more are affected by debilitating smoking-related diseases.

Experts call for greater efforts to reduce smoking rates.

Experts call for greater efforts to reduce smoking rates, especially in areas that are more economically disadvantaged.

According to a recent study, 61% of cancer cases per year could have been avoided if people quit smoking.

It is well-known that smoking causes at least 15 kinds of cancer, including lung and larynx as well as oral cavity, oesophagus. bladder, pancreas. kidney, liver, stomach. bowel, cervix. leukaemia.

Experts in France and the UK found that the rate of cancer among the poorest was 17 percent higher than the rates for the richest.

The study was published in PLOS One. It also revealed that smoking is responsible for 21 percent of the cancers of the poorest fifth of Brits.

Smoking is responsible for only 9.7 percent of all cancers in the wealthiest Brits.

Researchers estimated that 61% of cancers related to smoking could be avoided if everyone quit smoking.

If everyone smoked as much as the wealthiest people, we would see over 5,000 less cases of deprivation-linked carcinomas per year.

This would mean that 16,000 cases could be prevented in Britain.

Researchers called for increased investment in Stop Smoking Services, which could save the NHS billions.

According to public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), the habit currently costs the NHS around £2.4bn each year and a further £1.2bn in social care costs

Nick Payne is the lead author of this study. Cancer Research UK said: “This study is the first of its kind to quantitively assess the contribution of smoking to deprivation-associated cancer incidence in England.

“The findings help to confirm that smoking is the key driver of cancer incidence inequalities in England, therefore policy measures should continue to bring down smoking prevalence with a specific focus on the most deprived populations.”

Researchers looked at the prevalence of diseases linked to smoking in the period 2013-2017 as part of their study.

These figures were then cross-referenced with the prevalence of smoking in 2003 and 2007.

According to ASH smoking is much more harmful than it appears. Common Among people with lower incomes.

According to charity, this was because people living in poverty are more likely to feel stress, boredom, or a lack of support. Smokers need this support to quit.

Experts have previously indicated that there is third-hand smoking, which can lead to serious complications.

It could be smoke lingering on your clothing and household items like bedding, sofas, and mattresses.

Second-hand and third-hand smoke are different in that you are more likely to inhale chemicals directly from cigarettes than from surfaces or other items.

Lung cancer can occur even if you’ve never smoked.