Doctor’s viral ‘body hacks’ to help you see in the dark and stop jab pain

Millions of coronavirus vaccines have been given out in the UK as the country continues to fight back against Covid-19.

There are side effects to all medications. The Covid jabs have been reported by some as having a sore right arm.

Dr Anthony Youn said that if you want to be pain-free after an injection then you should itch around the area that is about to be jabbed.

This will cause nerve pain to be confused and prevent the area from getting hurt.

He also highlighted how to see clearly in the dark.

Recently, it was revealed that eating carrots does not make you see better in darkness.

Nutritionist, Lily Soutter said that while carrots contain lots of vitamin A – which helps maintain healthy vision, they don’t help you see any better in the dark, a popular line many people tell their kids to help them eat more veggies.

Dr. Youn believes that you can trick your body to see better in darkness.

He explained: “To see at night, keep one eye closed while you turn the light on at night, and that way when the light turns off when you open that eye the pupil is still dilated and you’ll be able to see in the dark.”

Another top body hack centres around a tickle in your throat.

Many of us will feel a bit sick as the winter and autumn months approach.

Dr. Youn said that if you feel a tickle in the throat, you can scratch your ears. This will make the sensation disappear.

Aside from the hacks above, he also shared how to get rid of brain freeze.

He also shared how to treat an itchy mosquito bite.

