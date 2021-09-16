Doctor’s ‘body hacks’ go viral with tips to tackle brain freeze and itchy mozzie bites

IF you’ve struggled with anything from brain freeze to mosquito bites, then this one is for you.

One TikTok doctor has revealed a set of ‘body hacks’ that can help you tackle some of the most common ailments.

Brain freeze is something most of us have experienced and one doctor has revealed how you can beat it

Dr Anthony Youn shared the intriguing tricks with his 5.1 million followers who were stunned by how easy the hacks were.

You might have been bitten if you were out enjoying the mild weather in the UK lately, or if your family has finally been on vacation.

Itchy mosquito bites can sometimes be annoying and itchy. Dr. Young explained how you can get rid of the irritation.

He said that you don’t need to worry about itching.

“That’s going to prevent it from itching,” He said that it was possible to use antiperspirant on the mosquito bites.

Next, he revealed the best method to deal with brain freeze.

Brain freeze occurs when the body detects an extreme cold sensation in the throat or mouth and attempts to warm itself up.

To keep you warm, blood vessels expand throughout your head.

The sudden sensation of your brain freezing is caused by the rapid change in blood vessels.

Dr Youn said one of the best ways to get rid of this is to push your tongue up to the roof of your mouth for several seconds

He said: “That will warm your palette and make your brain freeze go away.”

With many kids being back in the classroom, it’s likely that many will now be having to go through a series of tests – will many also preparing for them.

You can help revise for big tests if you have the time.

He said to ‘supercharge your brain – go over your notes right before you go to sleep and your brain’s going to help you remember it the next morning.

Many TikTok users agreed with him that hacks worked and were useful.

Someone else commented: “Interesting! Especially the one about memorizing content.”

“Wise words sir,” one fan added.

Another user said: “I needed these hacks, thanks.”