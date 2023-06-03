Doctors Alert You to a Little-Known Respiratory Viral To Watch For

HMPV presents in a similar way to other types of respiratory disease, making it difficult for a person to recognize on their own. Reports indicate that blood testing can be the only way to confirm whether or not you have HMPV. However, doctors are often reluctant to do so because it is such a little-known virus. CNN.

According to the WHO, because there are no specific antiviral treatments or vaccines for HMPV infection, prevention is essential. CDC. People should not touch their noses, eyes or mouths if they haven’t had their hands washed for at least 20 second with soap. It is best to keep a distance between you and those that may be sick. It’s important to avoid sharing items that could be contaminated, like silverware. When coughing or sneezing, those who are infected need to be careful not to contaminate their nose and mouth. These precautions are particularly important in the winter and spring seasons, when viruses tend to be more active.