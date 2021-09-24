Doctor Who fans ecstatic as Russell T Davies to return as showrunner

Doctor Who fans are ecstatic after the BBC this afternoon announced that Russell T Davies will return to the cult classic series as showrunner.

As the show’s 60th anniversary approaches in 2023, Chris Chibnall will be replaced by the multi-award winning screenwriter and producer.

Davies is responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005 and is credited for making the show one of TV’s biggest hits.

Lifelong Doctor Who fan Davies left the show in 2009 and has since achieved huge success with Years And Years, A Very English Scandal andIt’s A Sin, which won Best New Drama at the National TV Awards this month.

After the masterful relaunch that captured the nation’s hearts, the show inspired two spin-off series, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement:

Davies said: “I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show.

“But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Although we don’t yet know who the next Doctor will be, we’ve got to back RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney.