Doctor warns why you should NEVER drink coffee first thing in the morning

IF a hot cup of coffee is the first thing you reach for once you roll out of bed in the morning, then you might want to think again.

It’s the fuel we need to get through each day. But, a doctor has warned us that we shouldn’t drink it first thing in the morning.

2 Dr Karan Raj said you should never drink coffee first thing in the morning Credit: Getty

We know, the news is hard to swallow, but there’s a pretty good reason for it, according to Dr Karan Raj, who’s racked up millions of TikTok followers thanks to his easy-to-digest advice.

On BBC Morning Live, Dr Karan Raj explained why it is better to let our bodies do the work than rely on our favorite brew.

However, he doesn’t recommend we abandon it completely.

“Don’t drink coffee first thing in the morning to wake you up,” He said this in a clip that was later shared on his TikTok.

“Your body naturally wakes you up with cortisol, you get a cortisol spike in the morning.”

Instead, Dr Raj says to wait a couple of hours and save the caffeine hit for a mid morning treat, once your body’s natural cortisol levels have reduced.

He explained: “Save your coffee until mid-morning when your cortisol levels and your energy levels dip so you get a caffeine boost then and it’ll be better.”

After watching the clip on TikTok, some of the doctors followers didn’t take well to the news.

“Aw hell no, gotta have coffee first thing in the morning or we can’t be friends,” One person wrote and many others agreed.

Another asked: “Can I have a coffee first thing AND mid-morning as a compromise?”

Meanwhile, a third joked: “I must have a cortisol deficiency, because it takes me at least half an hour to wake up every morning.”

Many agreed with the advice though suggesting people should give it a go.

One said that they tried it out last week, and it felt great. Is it worth the effort?

