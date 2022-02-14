‘Doctor Strange’ Super Bowl Trailer: Scarlet Witch in ‘Multiverse’

Marvel has released a second trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is set to come to theaters on May 6. Many new scenes and secrets were aired, including a peek at Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch potentially breaking bad, and a brief audio cameo from what sure sounded like Patrick Stewart reviving his role as Professor X from the “X-Men” series.

As the first standalone sequel for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), “Multiverse of Madness” follows the Sorcerer Supreme as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The film is also set after the events of “WandaVision” and “Loki,” and Doctor Strange teams up with Wanda Maximoff (Olsen).

In the first trailer for “Multiverse of Madness,” which was originally released as a post-credits scene for “No Way Home” last December, viewers caught a glimpse of the Doctor Strange-Wanda meet-up, action-packed battle scenes and someone who appears to be an evil, alternate version of Doctor Strange, who originally appeared in the animated Disney Plus series “What If…?.”

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” says Doctor Strange. “It was the only way… But I never meant for any of this to happen.”

In addition to Cumberbatch and Olsen, “Multiverse of Madness” will also see the return of Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU debut as America Chavez.

“Multiverse of Madness” is directed by Sam Raimi. “Loki’s” Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett wrote the script. The May 6 release date comes after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the new trailer below.